Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.