Frax Share (FXS) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $55.95 million and $8.43 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00010118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00271727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01034747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00725565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,762.88 or 0.99876180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

