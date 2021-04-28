Frax Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Frax has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $117.02 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,709,875 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

