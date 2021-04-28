Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.00 by Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.34 ($76.87) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.85.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

