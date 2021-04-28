Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 5,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.