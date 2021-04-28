Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 565.6% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 13,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

