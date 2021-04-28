Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY remained flat at $$12.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,251. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

