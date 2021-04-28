Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.