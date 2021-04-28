FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Short Interest Down 68.9% in April

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the March 31st total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 462,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $7,166,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 1,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

