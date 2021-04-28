Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Short Interest Update

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 392.7% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 739.0 days.

Shares of Fugro stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Fugro has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on FURGF shares. ABN Amro raised shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. ING Group raised shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

