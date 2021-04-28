Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

