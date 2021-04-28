Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Function X has a market capitalization of $157.11 million and $2.42 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,694.61 or 0.99904213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138656 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

