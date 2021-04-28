FUNToken (FUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.90 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $336.28 million and $9.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

