Fusible (FUSII) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,125.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Fusible has a market cap of $867,840.77 and $11,125.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusible has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.31 or 0.01032134 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00712388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,717.35 or 0.99726350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

