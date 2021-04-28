Fusion Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001860 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $68.88 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,850,061 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

