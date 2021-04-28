FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. FuzeX has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $216.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

