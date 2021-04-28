FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issued By DA Davidson

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

