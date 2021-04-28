FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Provident Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

