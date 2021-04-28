FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Theta Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

OTCMKTS:TGMGF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

