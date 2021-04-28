FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Babcock International Group PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Babcock International Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babcock International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BCKIY stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.19.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

