FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ONEOK, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:OKE opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,922 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

