FY2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in 1st Source by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.