FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of ABCB opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after buying an additional 169,119 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

