FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Pharmacare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aspen Pharmacare’s FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.53.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.