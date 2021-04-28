FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Raised by DA Davidson

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $588.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

