FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

