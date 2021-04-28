FY2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Boosted by DA Davidson

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

