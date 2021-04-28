FY2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

