FY2021 EPS Estimates for L’Air Liquide S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L’Air Liquide in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Air Liquide’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIQUY. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.