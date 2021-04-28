FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in National Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.