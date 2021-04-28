FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised by Analyst

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&T Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

