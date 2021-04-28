FY2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of TBK opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 273,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.