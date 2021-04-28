FY2021 EPS Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Lifted by Desjardins

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.03 million.

