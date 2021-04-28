FY2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.45. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,059. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $409,740.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

