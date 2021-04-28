FY2023 EPS Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Raised by Barrington Research

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 4,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

