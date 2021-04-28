G.Research Weighs in on Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at G.Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

