Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $137.65 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $137.65 million and $2.23 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00835460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.49 or 0.07845060 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.