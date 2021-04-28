Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Galiano Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GAU opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

GAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

