Galiano Gold (GAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.