Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.42

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.42 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 125.10 ($1.63). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 123.90 ($1.62), with a volume of 288,828 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.42. The company has a market capitalization of £137.59 million and a PE ratio of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.