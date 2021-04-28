GAMB (GMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $286,152.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $21.01 million and $286,152.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00859482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.69 or 0.08230516 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.