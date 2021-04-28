GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $71.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,407.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70. Insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $342,674 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

