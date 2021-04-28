GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 607.8% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE GNT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 167,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,124. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

