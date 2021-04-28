GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Hits $40.99 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $40.99 million and $1.98 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.73 or 0.00465328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002593 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

