Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10,120.10

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £101.20 ($132.22) and traded as high as £108.85 ($142.21). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £108.80 ($142.15), with a volume of 43,578 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £103.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,721 ($127.01), for a total transaction of £777,680 ($1,016,043.90). Also, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,376 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

