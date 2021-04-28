Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001910 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 21% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $395,061.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

