Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Garmin also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15 EPS.
GRMN traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $137.38. 902,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,108. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
