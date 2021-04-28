Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.62 billion.Garmin also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

GRMN traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $137.38. 902,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,108. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.