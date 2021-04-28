Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Garmin stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.86. 25,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,594. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

