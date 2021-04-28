Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.150 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.25.
Shares of Garmin stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $137.38. 866,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02. Garmin has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
