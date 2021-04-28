Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.61 billion.Garmin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $137.38. 866,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02. Garmin has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

