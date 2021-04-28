Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Gartner stock opened at $198.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

